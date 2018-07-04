Major replacements in Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Major personnel changes have taken place in the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend July 4.

The personnel changes are associated with the new structure of the ministry, which has become effective from July 1, 2018.

The Adviser to the Minister of Taxes Gabil Mammadov left his position as a part of the changes.

In addition, there were a number of appointments to the structural units of the ministry.

Ulvi Mansurov was appointed as Director General of the Department of Digital Tax Administration, Jamal Gasimov – as Director General of the Tax Audit Department, Elchin Mammadov – as Director General of the Department for Servicing the Taxpayers, and Alekper Mammadov – as Director General of the Department of State Registration and Control over Record-keeping.

The source also told Trend that, Samira Musayeva retained the position of General Director of the Department of Tax Policy, and Natig Shirinov was approved again for the position of General Director of the Department of Economic Analysis and Expertise.

The changes were implemented in order to fulfill the tasks of increasing transparency of Azerbaijan’s national economy, improving efficiency of management in the Ministry of Taxes, strengthening control over the payment of taxes and activity of tax authorities, building modern administration serving the purposes of the tax system.

The new structure of the ministry's executive office will include the ministry's executive office, the department for documents and applications (secretariat), the departments for tax audit, economic analysis and examination, tax policy, control over fulfillment of tax obligations, servicing of taxpayers, state registration and control over record-keeping, control over execution of bilateral and multilateral agreements, coordination of local institutions, digital tax administration, and the departments for human resources, finance, internal security, as well as the media and communication center.

Also, changes were introduced in the functional activity and distribution of powers of the ministry's structural units.

An office for examination of administrative complaints has also been established in the secretariat. The new office will carry out activities for prevention of possible corruption elements and solution of administrative complaints submitted by businesses.

A tax audit department has been established in the ministry's office in order to unify and improve the quality of tax audits. The department will carry out activities for coordination of tax control in business entities.

Also, changes were made in the reorganized tax policy department. The department will engage in study of the issues of taxation, macroeconomic analysis, and development of areas of tax reforms, along with the application and improvement of tax legislation.

The structure of the department for servicing taxpayers has been improved, and the department will strengthen the work on informing taxpayers as well as on implementation of tasks in monitoring and analysis of services.

The functional tasks of the structural units have also been optimized as a part of the changes.

