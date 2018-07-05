Azerbaijani manat rate against Turkish lira grows 20% in 1 year

5 July 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In May 2018, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against currencies of most of the country’s major trading partners increased when compared to the same period last year, according to the Export Review, published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Thus, the manat exchange rate against the US dollar grew 0.12 percent in May 2018 as compared to May 2017. This is while the manat exchange rate against the Russian ruble increased by 8.7 percent, and against the Turkish lira by 20.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the manat exchange rate against the euro decreased by 4.3 percent.

Comparative table of manat exchange rate against currencies of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners ("+" – increase of the rate, "-" – decrease of the rate):

Currency

Rate in May 2017

Rate in May 2018

Difference in %

USD

1.702

1.7

+0.12

EUR

1.9016

1.9829

-4.3

RUB

0.0274

0.03

+8.7

TRY

0.4798

0.3804

+20.7

---

