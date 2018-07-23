Azerbaijan purchases more than 100 types of road equipment from China

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan has purchased 112 titles of road equipment from China, the Agency said in a statement July 23.

The presentation of the equipment imported from China was held today in Alat settlement.

The Head of the Transport Department of the Agency Elshan Jafarov was quoted in the message as saying that, China has provided technical assistance to Azerbaijan for the supply of equipment worth $8.2 million.

The Agency imported into the country in total more than 200 titles of various road equipment from China, the US, Belarus and other countries during six months, he continued.

"We also purchase equipment manufactured in Azerbaijan, which we use in the road sector. More preference is given to local products," Jafarov said, adding that the Azerbaijani equipment meets the necessary standards.

The list of local equipment used by the Agency includes machines for repairing roads, vehicles for transporting fuel, multi-functional diesel units, compressors, generators and welding machines.

