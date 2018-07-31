Azerbaijan wants to increase role of customs authorities in support of entrepreneurship (PHOTO)

31 July 2018 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The customs authorities of Azerbaijan should support entrepreneurship in the country, Deputy Minister of economy of Azerbaijan Niyazi Safarov said July 31 during a "round table" on the theme of "Simplification of customs clearance procedures for export and import operations in the industrial parks - a Green corridor".

He noted that, in particular, this applies to residents of industrial zones.

"Every year residents of industrial zones increase the import of equipment and raw materials. Customs clearance issues are very important in this case. Customs authorities should support entrepreneurs, and we are holding discussions for this purpose. Our goal is to increase transparency, reduce the number of [customs] procedures, increase the efficiency of the process and expand the use of electronic services," Safarov said.

He also added that, the growth of the turnover of industrial parks is expected in the near future.

