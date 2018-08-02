U.S. dollar rises after Fed decision

The U.S. dollar index went up slightly on Aug. 1 after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, Xinhua reported.

The U.S. central bank on Aug. 1 decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.75 to 2 percent after concluding a two-day policy meeting.

The Fed noted that the U.S. labor market "has continued to strengthen" and the economic activity "has been rising at a strong rate" since policymakers met in June.

