U.S. dollar rises after Fed decision

2 August 2018 00:52 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. dollar index went up slightly on Aug. 1 after the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, Xinhua reported.

The U.S. central bank on Aug. 1 decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.75 to 2 percent after concluding a two-day policy meeting.

The Fed noted that the U.S. labor market "has continued to strengthen" and the economic activity "has been rising at a strong rate" since policymakers met in June.

