Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 10

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.015 manats to 2059.0655 manats per ounce in the country on August 10, compared to the price on August 9.

The price of silver decreased by 0.097 manats to 26.1884 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 3.604 manats to 1414.5615 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 4.5305 manats to 1538.585 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 10, 2018 August 9, 2018 Gold XAU 2059,0655 2064.0805 Silver XAG 26,1884 26.2854 Platinium XPT 1414,5615 1418.1655 Palladium XPD 1538,585 1543.1155

