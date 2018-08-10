Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 10

10 August 2018 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices for precious metals have decreased in Azerbaijan August 10, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.015 manats to 2059.0655 manats per ounce in the country on August 10, compared to the price on August 9.

The price of silver decreased by 0.097 manats to 26.1884 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 3.604 manats to 1414.5615 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 4.5305 manats to 1538.585 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 10, 2018

August 9, 2018

Gold

XAU

2059,0655

2064.0805

Silver

XAG

26,1884

26.2854

Platinium

XPT

1414,5615

1418.1655

Palladium

XPD

1538,585

1543.1155

