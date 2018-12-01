Uzbekistan works with Fitch, Moody’s, S&P to get rating by year-end

1 December 2018 09:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to receive a sovereign credit rating by the end of 2018, and to issue bonds in the foreign market in the 1Q2019, Uzbek media reported citing Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov.

The minister said that the government is currently working with three rating agencies – Fitch, Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s.

"Of course, they do not say from beforehand what rating they will issue. We have objective disadvantages, but we also have objective advantages," he noted.

Among the disadvantages, the deputy prime minister noted the low GDP volume of Uzbekistan per capita, as well as the low positions of the country in a number of ratings or their absence. Among the advantages, he noted the low external debt, up to 24 percent to GDP, significant foreign exchange reserves, as well as a strong political will to reform.

"They are looking at us very positively, they note sharp changes in the economy, openness of the dialogue," Kuchkarov said.

Kuchkarov did not reveal the planned volumes of the issue of bonds, "so that the market would not begin to make premature conclusions".

"The volume should not be small so that they bonds could circulate in the secondary market, at the same time, it should not be too large so that the price would be acceptable," the deputy prime minister added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gazprombank's subsidiary to upgrade Shurtan GCC in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:15
Israeli experts contribute to Karakalpakstan agricultural sector
Economy 30 November 18:40
Entire Uzbekistan to get 4G network by 2023
ICT 30 November 16:32
Uzbekistan's Microcreditbank issues additional shares for $48M (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 15:48
Uzbektelecom to provide guaranteed internet speed
ICT 30 November 14:55
Uzbekistan offers benefits to investors from Azerbaijan in major IT project
Economy 30 November 14:02
Latest
Tajikistan’s tallest ever New Year’s tree to be installed in Dushanbe
Tajikistan 10:37
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 10:35
Rice harvesting over in Turkmenistan's north
Economy 10:31
Government of Japan provides Georgian Emergency Management Service with fire engine
Georgia 10:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:17
Analyst talks on Iran-Pakistan ties, says what needs to be improved
Economy 10:16
Iranian goods become competitive due to rial devaluation
Economy 10:11
How can Iran maintain it share in global oil market?
Oil&Gas 10:04
Turkmen gas concern opens tender on railway-related feasibility study
Tenders 10:00