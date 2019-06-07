Azerbaijani mineral water company planning exports to Russia

7 June 2019 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Producer of mineral water in Azerbaijan decides on new export direction
Economy 5 June 13:31
Azerbaijani mineral water producer to increase production volumes
Economy 3 June 15:12
Azerbaijani company Alprof improves sales
Economy 31 May 19:47
Azerbaijani fruit juice producer plans to increase export potential
Economy 30 May 16:33
Azerbaijan to export canned fish to Russia
Business 30 May 10:07
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Plant plans to increase output, exports
Finance 29 May 18:46
Latest
Kazakhstan, Singapore to expand cooperation
Economy 13:00
Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council
Other News 12:52
Area of soybean crops to exceed one million hectares in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:41
Turkmen delegation taking part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Turkmenistan 12:36
Japan rendering technical assistance to Turkmenistan in agribusiness dev't
Economy 12:34
German industry output, exports fall sharply in April
Other News 12:14
Azerbaijani sweets manufacturer eyes to export products to new market
Economy 12:04
Iran’s natgas exports down year-on-year
Oil&Gas 12:00
Azerbaijani Central Bank’s discount rate decreases
Business 11:48