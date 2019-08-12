Turkmenistan, Bulgaria discussing joint projects

12 August 2019 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Bulgarian commission for economic cooperation was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports referring to a source involved in the talks.

The issues of cooperation in the field of energy, trade, agriculture, transport and communication were discussed during the meeting.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s visit to Ashgabat in August 2015 gave an impetus to the bilateral relations. The parties’ readiness for the cooperation in the field of global energy security and diversification of energy flows was stressed during the negotiations.

There are the prospects for partnership in the field of transport in terms of developing transit and transport corridors between Asia and Europe in the East-West direction with an access to Southern and Eastern Europe, the Caspian Sea, Black Sea and Mediterranean Sea and to the markets in the Middle East.

