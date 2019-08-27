Iranian currency rates for Aug. 27

The rates of 12 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 21 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,631 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,294

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,909

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,340

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,657

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,253

1 Indian rupee

INR

585

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,326

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,659

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,727

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,722

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,781

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,750

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,206

1 Russian ruble

RUB

636

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,515

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,412

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,227

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,641

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,338

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,385

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,846

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,865

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

137,312

100 Thai bahts

MYR

9,982

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,598

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,631

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,964

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,263

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,950

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

534

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,382

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,149

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,337

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 127,095 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,508 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 125,820 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,291 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 109,000-111,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.

