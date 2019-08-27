Iranian currency rates for Aug. 27

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
The rates of 12 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 21 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,631 rials.
|
Foreign currencies
|
Iranian rial
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
51,294
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
42,909
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,340
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,657
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,253
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
585
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
138,326
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
26,659
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
39,727
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,355
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,722
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
26,781
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,750
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
7,206
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
636
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,515
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
28,412
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,227
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,641
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,338
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
28
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
36,385
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,846
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,865
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
THB
|
137,312
|
100 Thai bahts
|
MYR
|
9,982
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
34,598
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,631
|
100 Kazakh tenges
|
KZT
|
10,964
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,263
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,950
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
534
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
20,382
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,758
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
80,149
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,337
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,001
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 127,095 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,508 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 125,820 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,291 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 109,000-111,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.
