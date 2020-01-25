How will Kazakhstan, China trade relations develop?

25 January 2020 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A number of protocols on phytosanitary requirements to export batches of milk, honey, raw woo, pork and flax seeds was signed between Kazakhstan and China in order to increase export of Kazakh agricultural goods, a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

The protocol signed on flax seeds expands export volume of Kazakhstan’s crop production to China and in the future will become the necessary legislative base for qualitative change between countries in agriculture, as well will promote increase of mutual trade volume.

In turn, inclusion of 25 Kazakh ventures manufacturing flax allows to start flax seeds' export to China from a number of Kazakh regions.

"In accordance to the documents, Kazakh flax and flax goods manufacturers get opportunities for export to China," a representative said.

Nur-Sultan and Beijing have reached agreements on smooth transportation of agriculture goods via ‘green’ corridor, which will significantly accelerate the time of goods delivery to the consumer. The countries also signed a roadmap within the framework of which Kazakhstan is planning to start exporting offal obtained from slaughter and processing of livestock to China.

"Favorable geographical and climate resources of Kazakhstan create great basis for increase of agriculture manufacturing. Al the same time, competent economic policy will give great opportunity to strengthen country’s work in this area," the official said.

Talking on Kazakhstan’s development in agriculture, the representative noted that modernization of transport communication, as well as introduction of leading agriculture technologies allowed to bring Kazakhstan’s agriculture manufacturing to the new level.

"This is why agriculture production volume in Kazakhstan has significantly increased over the last couple of years, which also allowed to increase volume of agriculture goods export," the official concluded.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51
China's Haikou city to start 14-day medical observation for tourists from Hubei
China 10:18
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pumps
Tenders 10:09
Starbucks shuts shops, suspends delivery in China's Hubei amid virus outbreak
China 09:26
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia
Finance 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51