Development of agro-industrial complex discussed in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

An expanded meeting of the Committee for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Regional Council of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs with the participation of the Deputy Akim of the Region Ulan Tazhibayev was held at the site of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Turkestan region, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the regional agriculture department Nurbek Badyrakov, the heads of financial institutions and members of the committee of the agro-industrial complex and food industry.

Opening the meeting, Director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Turkestan region Timur Nakhipbekov noted that the heads of the relevant state structures were invited by the Chamber to fully consider the problems of agrarians and find ways to solve them.

During the meeting, entrepreneurs from 15 districts of the region asked the representatives of local executive bodies painful questions, expressed their comments and wishes.

The participants of the meeting touched upon main problems of local farmers, and discussed proposals for their solution.

Nurbek Badyrakov spoke about the work done in the agricultural sector.

Moreover, the participants discussed increasing yields through the widespread use of elite seeds in cotton growing, the development of agro-industrial infrastructure, the modernization of agricultural machinery, as well as the creation and subsidies of agricultural cooperatives.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold such meetings at least once a quarter.