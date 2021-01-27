Russia lifts restrictions on import of Kazakh tomatoes - Kazakhstan's Agriculture Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Restrictions on the import of Kazakh tomatoes to Russia were lifted on January 27, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The State Inspection Committee held negotiations with the Russian Rosselkhoznadzor in the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture, during which it provided up-to-date information on the quarantine phytosanitary state of greenhouses for the brown wrinkle virus of tomato fruits in Green Capital Kazakhstan and Green Land Alatau LLP.

On January 27, 2020, based on the results of consideration of supporting documents, Rosselkhoznadzor removed temporary restrictions on the import of tomato fruits into Russia from the Aktobe and Almaty regions of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on January 19, 2020, according to the results of the consultation of services, Rosselkhoznadzor allowed the import of tomatoes from Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region.