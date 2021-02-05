Kazakhstan eyes to create Interdepartmental Commission on Industrial Policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

Kazakhstan wants to create an Interdepartmental Commission on Industrial Policy, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov said.

Yerzhanov made the remark by presenting the bill "On Industrial Policy" in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

"The basic conditions for the development of industry regulate the institutional framework for the implementation of industrial policy and state incentives," the vice minister said.

Yerzhanov added that the institutional conditions, first of all, are to ensure effective interdepartmental coordination of the formation and implementation of industrial policy.

"Today, the functions related to the industry are distributed among different structures,” the vice minister said. “To ensure proper coordination of industrial policy, the draft basic law envisages the creation of an Interdepartmental Commission on Industrial Policy, which will be headed by the deputy prime minister while the deputy heads of state structures, representatives industrial enterprises, public figures, MPs and other interested individuals will be the members."

The vice minister explained that the commission will be endowed with the following competencies:

- giving recommendations to the government on the introduction of new incentive measures, revision and cancellation of existing incentive measures;

- preparation of the position of the government, including negotiation, in international organizations on the issues related to industrial policy;

- making decisions on disagreements between state agencies on industrial policy issues;

- hearing reports on the implementation of industrial policy, etc.