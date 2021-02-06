Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The participation in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is a great opportunity for the economic sector of the East Azerbaijan Province, especially for technical and engineering companies, the Head of Tabriz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture, Younes Jaele said, Trend reports citing the chamber's website.

According to Jaele, more than 100 companies from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province can participate actively in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The official added that trade relations between the two countries will further develop with the appointment of the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province as chairman of Iran- Azerbaijan Trade Development Committee.