Georgia to receive AstraZeneca Vaccine from South Korea and India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India and South Korea, said the Deputy Minister of Healthcare Tamar Gabunia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As delivering Pfizer's vaccine is delayed, Georgia may receive AstraZeneca's vaccine sooner.

Currently, Georgia expects three tranches of vaccines from COVAX, which are 29,000 doses of Pfizer, 315,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and additional 150,000 doses of the same pharmaceutical company within the framework of direct negotiations.

Until the end of the first quarter of 2021, the matters of receiving 2 tranches of vaccine - 29,000 doses from Pfizer and 315,000 doses from Astrazeneca are discussed.

"We received confirmation of receiving 29,000 doses of Pfizer this week. The conditions are related to cold chain matters. We will hold negotiations with them one more time and the rest of the details will be revealed. We are waiting for the doses until the end of February, however, due to the additional conditions, delivering vaccine is delayed," she said.

