Visitors show great interest in Azerbaijani products at Gulfood 2021 exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani products showcased at the Gulfood 2021 international food exhibition in Dubai are of great interest to visitors, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The companies from 85 countries showcase their products at the exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center.

"Tomatoes, nuts, fish caviar, mineral water, fruit juices, lemonade, confectionery and starchy products, tea, jam and other products of 15 Azerbaijani companies through the support of the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO are showcased at the country’s single stand Made in Azerbaijan, "the message said.

The Azerbaijani companies are negotiating to export their products to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

A preliminary agreement on the export of products has already been reached between the UAE and such Azerbaijani companies as "Fish Farm", "Sirin", "Lezzet Biskvit Fabriki", "Ulduz Sokolad Fabriki".

The exhibition will last until February 25.