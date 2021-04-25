Georgia starts introducing modern technologies in forestry industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia starts introducing modern technologies in the forestry industry, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture, it is important for the country to integrate and develop modern technologies in the forestry sector.

With the financial support of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a project on sustainable forest management and the introduction of the innovative Timbeter timber measuring device is being implemented.

Timbeter is an innovative solution for fast and accurate timber measurement. Timbeter's goal is to reduce time-consuming and tedious manual measurements and bring transparency and efficiency to the industry.

For effective regulatory compliance, it is important to have forestry information and integrate the data into a single system. Since 2016, with the support of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), active work has been carried out to create a forest information monitoring system.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356