EU eyes to expand project on creating 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan

SHAKI, Azerbaijan, Sept.19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

European Union (EU) plans to expand project on creating 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan, Head of Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Viktor Bojkov told Trend.

According to Bozhkov, currently, the European Union is implementing a pilot project to create ‘green technologies’ in transport and in the field of housing construction in Ganja city.

"Now we have one project in this field, and we plan to implement it in at least five more cities, including, possibly, in Mingachevir and Sumgayit," he said.

Speaking about other projects, the representative noted that the EU is currently working to strengthen ties with the Baku Sea International Trade Port in the field of digitalization of the transport corridor.