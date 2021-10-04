Japanese company ready to work in agriculture sector in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Japanese TET International Development company is ready to work in the field of agriculture in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, President of the company, Taro Sawada said during the Japan-Azerbaijan Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

"With the liberation of Karabakh [from Armenian occupation], new areas of activity have emerged for entrepreneurship. I am ready to attract the maximum volume of investments to this region," the president of the Japanese company said.

The president of TET International Development also noted that he attaches particular importance to friendship between the two countries.

"I have always supported and support the fair position of Azerbaijan on liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation. I have always told my friends, relatives and friends in Japan about Azerbaijan and always said that Karabakh is Azerbaijan ".

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev