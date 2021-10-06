Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland

Business 6 October 2021 16:45 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland
Latest
Azerbaijan appoints new head of Executive Power of Nakhchivan's Sadarak district Politics 17:22
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes Finance 17:22
Russia’s Krasnodar companies eye co-op with Azerbaijan – Russian Trade rep Economy 17:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil export notably up in 9M2021 Economy 16:53
Discover Azercell's high-speed mobile data with a wide range of affordable internet packs! Society 16:52
Kazakhstan multifold increases exports to Finland Business 16:45
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Gulluk port in 8M2021 Turkey 16:43
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly-elected Japanese PM Politics 16:42
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, appoints new one Politics 16:41
Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal Europe 16:33
Iraqi oil min deems oil at $75-$80 a barrel fair to producers and consumers Arab World 16:30
Turkey reveals stats on car shipments between its Samsun, Russia's Tuapse ports Turkey 16:29
Israel cenbank to hold rates, prepare markets for tightening Israel 16:28
Turkmen-Kyrgyz trade turnover surges Business 16:28
Kyrgyz import of petrochemicals from Kazakhstan declines Oil&Gas 16:24
Kyrgyzstan shares import stats for Turkmen gasoline Turkmenistan 16:24
Georgia shares update on draft budget for 2022 Georgia 16:22
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products Oil&Gas 15:59
We count on European Union as big partner, honest broker - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:58
Uzbekistan completes modernization of Syrdarya TPP Oil&Gas 15:56
Turkmenistan, Romania talk implementation of Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridor Turkmenistan 15:52
Japan keen to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 15:48
Iran installs additional refrigerated containers to boost agricultural exports Business 15:47
Azerbaijan to develop draft law on social entrepreneurship (PHOTO) Economy 15:46
International Political Youth Forum held in Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Kazakhstan 15:42
We want to turn page, establish relations with our neighbor Armenia - Azerbaijan's president Politics 15:41
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Lithuania by twofold amid COVID-19 Business 15:32
Azerbaijan talks power plants operating in lands liberated from Armenian occupation Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan is important partner for European Union - newly-appointed EU delegation head Politics 15:31
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 15:31
Uzbek Ministry of Energy explains rise in gasoline prices Oil&Gas 15:31
Possibilities for creating "3+ 3" cooperation format being discussed – Lavrov Politics 15:26
Iran sees increase in electricity generation Oil&Gas 15:04
We are planning jointly working with EU to expand geography of our gas supplies - Azerbaijani president Politics 15:01
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign agreement to create border trade zone Turkmenistan 15:01
Court buildings in Azerbaijan to require COVID-19 passport for entrance Society 14:52
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 6 Society 14:47
Kazakhstan to ensure sustainable dev't of processing industry through new incentive measures Kazakhstan 14:41
Azerbaijan continues construction of Toghanaly-Kalbajar road via Murovdagh ridge (PHOTO) Society 14:32
Iran's IRENEX unveils details of Tabriz Oil Refining Company’s sales Oil&Gas 14:29
Israeli data analytics co NeuroBlade raises $83m Israel 14:26
Russia records over 25,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day Russia 14:24
Volume of Iran’s exports via West Azerbaijan Province customs soars Business 14:21
Azerbaijan closes number of sand, crushed stone quarries due to illegal activity Society 14:06
Turkmenistan eyes co-op with National Stock Exchange of India Turkmenistan 13:47
India-Japan maritime exercise to be held from tomorrow Other News 13:43
PM Modi's New India based on women development, holistic education Other News 13:42
Georgia's Tbilisi City hall develops business support program Georgia 13:36
Azerbaijan to consider amendments to bill ‘on Independence Day’ Society 13:29
Huawei helps Uzbekistan to transfer agricultural sector, company says ICT 13:25
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
Georgian PM publishes open letter related to ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili Georgia 13:10
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Tekirdag port Turkey 13:10
Oil hits multi-year high on OPEC+ restraint amid global energy crunch Oil&Gas 13:04
Kazakhstan approves lending rate for industrial and innovative projects Kazakhstan 13:02
Dutch FMO to allocate loan to Uzbekistan's Hamkorbank Finance 12:58
LNG trade growth to slow down in 2022 as Asian demand boom cools Oil&Gas 12:51
Current high gas prices to linger into Q1 2022 Oil&Gas 12:48
Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 6 Georgia 12:41
Data on cargo shipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports for 8M2021 published (Exclusive) Turkey 12:41
Iran shares data on domestic transportation via country’s airports Business 12:39
IEA reveals time of TAP’s reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Baku-Nakhchivan buses continue to pass through Iran - state service Society 12:30
NEQSOL Holding announces partnership between NEQSOL Academy and LinkedIn Learning Society 12:19
AmCham sure foreign investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy to grow Oil&Gas 12:18
More gas from Southern Gas Corridor can make Europe less fragile - ARERA Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijan’s share of citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 exceeds world average - WB Society 12:01
World Bank shares forecast for Georgian economic recovery Georgia 12:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil production to grow by end of 2021 – minister Business 11:59
Fitch Ratings talks forecast on dividends from Kazakhstan's Kashagan Economy 11:58
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 11:57
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 6 Uzbekistan 11:56
Iran increases funding allocated for Birjand-Younesi railway line Construction 11:51
World Bank reveals GHG emission forecasts for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:49
UNDP highlights huge potential for financing 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan Economy 11:38
Azerbaijan shares data on oil prices Oil&Gas 11:37
TBC Capital publishes updated report on Georgian tourism sector Georgia 11:30
Kazakhstan reveals plans on digitalizing industrial production Kazakhstan 11:23
Georgia to take part in International Transport and Communications Forum in Istanbul Georgia 11:07
Iran imports poultry amid rising domestic prices Business 11:07
SOCAR AQS updates on progress in gas storage expansion project in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:06
European gas crunch can grow into global crisis – Rystad Energy VP Oil&Gas 11:00
Kazakhstan begins 5G testing in Nur-Sultan, Almaty Kazakhstan 10:57
World Bank forecasts Uzbek GDP growth Business 10:56
WB talks forecast for Kazakhstan's economic recovery to pre-coronavirus level Finance 10:54
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Novorossiysk ports disclosed Turkey 10:51
WB raises forecast for Azerbaijan’s GDP growth rate Business 10:50
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews Politics 10:45
Turkey shares data on grains, legumes exports for 9M2021 Turkey 10:44
Increase of OPEC+ volumes to bring oil prices out of their deep backwardation Oil&Gas 10:31
World Bank increases Russia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.3% in 2021 Russia 10:30
Baku Higher Oil School and Swiss University UBIS sign dual diploma contract (PHOTO) Society 10:28
Iranian currency rates for October 6 Finance 10:17
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center Society 10:01
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Samsun port in 8M2021 Turkey 09:58
USAID launches new Central Asia trade activity Business 09:48
France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services Europe 09:45
Uzbekistan joins ESCAP dry ports agreement Transport 09:43
