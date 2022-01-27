Turkmenistan and US discuss bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan and the US had a talk on a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

The issues were discussed during the meeting between Rashid Meredov, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan and Matthew Steven Klimov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Turkmenistan.

The parties touched upon international and regional issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the agenda for the upcoming annual bilateral consultations.

They emphasized the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, stressing the need for the Turkmen-American Business Council to meet again in 2022.