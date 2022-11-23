Azerbaijan shares data on number of digital services of State Tax Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 121 services of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Republic are available online, said Deputy Chief of the State Tax Service Samira Musayeva at the 5th forum "New Opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

She noted that the services related to the state registration of business entities - tax registration and tax declaration are among those services. The State Tax Service is already switching to providing services through mobile applications.

"In the near future, new electronic tools will be available to taxpayers, and the answers to entrepreneurs' questions will be given by AI. New decisions that meet international standards and security requirements are being developed, which will further increase the efficiency of business registration," said Musayeva.