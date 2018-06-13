Oil prices drop on prospect of rising supplies

13 June 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by rising supplies in the United States and expectations that voluntary output cuts led by producer cartel OPEC could be loosened, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $75.65 per barrel at 0329 GMT, down 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $65.99 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with some non-OPEC producers including Russia, started withholding output in 2017 to reduce a global supply overhang and push up prices.

OPEC on Tuesday said that the oil market outlook in the second-half of 2018 is highly uncertain and warned of downside risks to demand.

The group is due to meet on June 22 in Vienna, Austria, to discuss future production policy.

“The prospect of easing supply curbs from OPEC-led producers continues to be reflected in oil’s overall depressed price action,” said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

In the United States, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that crude oil inventories rose by 830,000 barrels in the week to June 8, to 433.7 million.

The rising stocks are in part a result of the surge in U.S. crude oil production C-OUT-T-EIA, which has jumped by 28 percent in the last two years, to a record 10.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

With output in Russia rising back above 11 million bpd in June and Saudi production climbing back above 10 million bpd, supplies from the top three producers are increasing.

“With rising production from U.S. shale adding to oil’s woes and reviving oversupply concerns, further downside could be a possibility in the short to medium term,” Otunuga said.

Official U.S. production and inventory data is due to be published on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:25
Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump accept each other's visit invitations
US 02:49
New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
Russia 01:05
UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience
World 00:26
US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon
US 12 June 22:12
US must sustain maximum economic pressure on Pyongyang - House Speaker
US 12 June 21:58
OPEC: Iran’s oil output increases for 3rd straight month
Business 12 June 18:44
Belarusian-British carmarker talks on production plans in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 12 June 17:06
OPEC crude output up in May
Oil&Gas 12 June 16:49
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 12 June 16:31
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26
OPEC will squeeze oil buffer to historic lows with an output hike
Oil&Gas 12 June 14:26
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 12 June 13:58
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 12 June 13:47