Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

25 June 2018 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup plans to start exporting oil products to Azerbaijan by the end of summer 2018, Director General of Onisgroup Chingis Nugumarov told Trend.

"Presently, trading companies of Onisgroup process nearly 15,000 tons of oil per year, producing petroleum products for Kazakhstan’s domestic market. However, in the coming months we plan to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan," Nugumarov said.

He added that Onisgroup also considers Iran, China and Vietnam as alternative routes for trading and transshipping oil and oil products of Kazakhstan.

The priority of commercial activity of Onisgroup is the export of hydrocarbons produced at its own production facilities.

The enterprises of Onisgroup have already exported oil products to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania, Afghanistan and Mongolia.

The group of companies also produces and supplies LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) to Europe, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Onisgroup also manages sea, railway and automobile transport and logistics hubs, as well as participates in infrastructure projects on oil field services in Kazakhstan.

