Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 25

26 July 2018 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $75.37 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on July 25, that is $0.25 more than on July 24, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend July 26.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $74.57 per barrel on July 25, or $0.25 more than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $71.07 per barrel on July 25, or $0.22 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $73.98 per barrel on July 25 or $0.24 more than the previous price.

