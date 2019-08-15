BP Chargemaster powers up its first 150kW ultra-fast EV chargers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

BP Chargemaster, the UK’s leading electric vehicle charging company, this week powered up its first 150kW ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers on a BP retail site, the first in a planned network of ultra-fast charging infrastructure stretching across the UK, Trend reports citing BP.

“The new 150kW chargers are able to provide convenient ultra-fast charging to the latest and next generation of EVs, convenience that BP sees as essential to support the continued growth of the UK’s EV market. Two of these new chargers are now installed at BP’s retail site at Cranford near Heathrow airport, west of London and begin operating this week,” said the company.

They are the first in a planned rollout of 400 ultra-fast chargers at BP sites across the UK by the end of 2021, with the network continuing to grow in line with new vehicle models arriving on the market that will be capable of ultra-fast charging.

Formed in 2008, Chargemaster was acquired by BP in 2018 and renamed BP Chargemaster. It has continued to rapidly grow and expand its offers as the UK’s EV market has grown and evolved. Today it operates Polar, the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK, with more than 7,000 public charge points, and provides a comprehensive, flexible and innovative range of home, workplace and public charging solutions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news