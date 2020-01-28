EBRD, Georgia working on dev’t of renewable energy sphere

28 January 2020 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has hydroelectric power stations, wind energy, said Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the Caucasus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark during Georgia’s Energy Week 2020.

“I hope that solar energy projects will be implemented in the country soon, said Hansen.

According to her, the energy sector is one of the most promising sectors in Georgia.

“We are working with the Georgian government to facilitate the implementation of renewable energy measures and this is one of the key issues that we will solve this year. We hope that we will attract great interest from international players, as we believe that Georgia is a promising market,” said Hansen.

On January 28, 2020, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava opened the Energy Week of Georgia 2020, which would last three days.

The Energy Week Georgia 2020 will bring together such energy companies as Total Eren (France), Acciona Energia (Spain), NBT AS (Norway), Çalık Enerji (Turkey), Masdar (United Arab Emirates), Scatec Solar (Norway), Grupo Cobra (Spain), GS E&C (South Korea) and others​.

The opening ceremony of Georgia Energy Week 2020 was held at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace Hotel.

The event was organized by the consulting company Invest in Network, which is headquartered in the UK and is engaged in provision of energy consulting services in emerging markets.

Within the framework of Energy Week, the participants will discuss the challenges in the energy sector of Georgia, decisions made to strengthen the country's energy security, development of renewable energy sources, energy sector reforms and major investment projects.

