SOCAR reveals planned work at Bulla Deniz gas field

3 February 2020 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block expected to produce more in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:50
Azerbaijani women farmers to receive technical support
Economy 11:47
Azerbaijan's Access Bank sees increase in losses
Finance 11:22
Total assets of Azerbaijan’s Access Bank increase
Finance 11:04
Thre people suspected to have coronavirus admitted to hospital in Baku
Society 11:01
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Access Bank decrease
Finance 10:32
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block expected to produce more in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:50
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases
Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani women farmers to receive technical support
Economy 11:47
Panasonic posts higher profit on cost cuts, improved battery business with Tesla
Other News 11:43
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases
Turkey 11:42
Iran reduces sugar import by $1 billion
Business 11:41
Over 60 OSCE PA representatives to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan's Access Bank sees increase in losses
Finance 11:22
US State Department highly appreciates cooperation with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:21