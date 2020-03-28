BP has no changes to its plans in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As of now, there are no changes to BP’s plans in Azerbaijan, BP Azerbaijan told Trend.

“Our offshore and onshore operations continue with all precautionary and preventive measures being taken as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Azerbaijani government. All of our office staff are working from home,” the company said.

BP said it continues its operations in strict compliance with all restrictions and recommendations introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, BP operates under several production sharing agreements and host government agreements (HGAs) signed with the government of Azerbaijan.

BP operates large offshore hydrocarbon assets in Azerbaijan, such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields and Shah Deniz gas and condensate field.

It is engaged in transportation via Sangachal terminal – an oil and gas processing terminal south of Baku, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC) linking Sangachal terminal to Ceyhan marine terminal in Turkey, South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) linking Sangachal terminal to Supsa on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

BP’s exploration activity includes Shafag-Asiman exploration area and the shallow water area around the Absheron Peninsula.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn