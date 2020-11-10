Share of offshore wind in wind additions to reach 20% by 2025

Oil&Gas 10 November 2020 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
Share of offshore wind in wind additions to reach 20% by 2025
OIC supports Azerbaijan's fair position on Karabakh conflict
OIC supports Azerbaijan's fair position on Karabakh conflict
Another important issue is that link being established between Nakhchivan and rest of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Another important issue is that link being established between Nakhchivan and rest of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Turkey will officially play role in future settlement of conflict and monitoring ceasefire - President Aliyev
Turkey will officially play role in future settlement of conflict and monitoring ceasefire - President Aliyev
Latest
Aviation fuel imports to Georgia decrease Oil&Gas 18:00
Kazakhstan's oil extraction above plan at country's some major oilfields Oil&Gas 17:59
Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from territory of Azerbaijan - most important event that preserves peace, says Peter Tase Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:59
Kazakhstan decreases exports to UK year-on-year Business 17:52
Iran reveals volume of red meat production Business 17:39
Italy's export to Kazakhstan down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 17:35
Increase in domestic tourism helps to soften blow to sector in Georgia Business 17:32
OIC supports Azerbaijan's fair position on Karabakh conflict Politics 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Finance 17:27
Azerbaijani fund declares winner of tender to acquire vehicle Business 17:25
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 17:24
Payments value on mandatory vehicle insurance in Kazakhstan revealed Finance 17:24
Impact of external pandemic shock hits export of goods, tourism and remittances in Georgia - EBRD Business 17:23
EBRD talks about measures adopted by Georgia to support economy Finance 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 598 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:20
Share of offshore wind in wind additions to reach 20% by 2025 Oil&Gas 17:18
International Trade Center promotes Uzbekistan's accession to WTO Business 17:11
Volume of gas pumped into Iran's Shourijeh D, Sarajeh storage facilities increases Oil&Gas 17:09
Liberation of Shusha by Azerbaijani army became culmination during Karabakh clashes - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:08
Turkish ministry issues 9M2020 data on cargo movement via local ports from S.Korea Turkey 17:07
Iran happy to see Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict ended - Rouhani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:06
Another important issue is that link being established between Nakhchivan and rest of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:05
Turkey will officially play role in future settlement of conflict and monitoring ceasefire - President Aliyev Politics 17:03
The other side must also stop. Because if it doesn't stop, we won't stop either - President Aliyev Politics 17:01
What happened, Pashinyan? - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:01
LUKOIL lowers gas production amid declining demand from China Oil&Gas 17:00
He will get out of the rest of the occupied lands by 1 December - President Aliyev Politics 17:00
This statement allows us opportunity to return our other occupied regions without bloodshed - President Aliyev Politics 16:59
These days we saw the unity of the Azerbaijani people - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:59
We said we would show enemy its place, drive out of our lands, and we drove them away - President Aliyev Politics 16:57
President Aliyev on Pashinyan's refusal to take part in videoconference: Everyone must have some respect for themselves even in most difficult and critical situations Politics 16:57
LUKOIL’s hydrocarbon output down due to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 16:53
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia stress importance of trilateral statement on Karabakh conflict Politics 16:50
These days, I saw that we can all unite in national issues - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:49
One of reasons why this statement has been signed is liberation of Shusha from occupation - President Aliyev Politics 16:48
Demand from Azerbaijani banks at auction for foreign currency fully met Finance 16:46
New era starts in Caucasus - president of Georgia Georgia 16:45
Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee, IMF to continue co-op on improving price statistics Finance 16:43
Russia’s KAMAZ reveals details of next truck delivery to Turkmenistan Business 16:40
Khankandi to become one of most beautiful, highly-developed cities in Azerbaijan - MP Politics 16:34
Pashinyan was forced to sign the statement - President Aliyev Politics 16:34
Azerbaijan unveils tentative date of Grand Prix Formula-1 for next year Society 16:30
This war showed whole world how great Azerbaijani people are - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:27
These victories forced the enemy to return Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to us by political means - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:26
Uzbekistan’s sericulture and karakul sheep breeding committee purchases vehicles Uzbekistan 16:25
Iran welcomes agreement reached on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:21
Turkey ramping up export of cement to int'l markets Turkey 15:57
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks country's October oil production Oil&Gas 15:52
Expression “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” has already become symbol of our victory - President Aliyev Politics 15:47
This statement is actually tantamount to Armenian military capitulation - President Aliyev Politics 15:46
This statement contains not single word about status of Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev Politics 15:45
EBRD names main risks on development of Azerbaijan's economy Finance 15:44
EBRD evaluates Azerbaijan's reforms on economic recovery Finance 15:44
Azerbaijani state uses its legal right on both battlefield and diplomacy - Iranian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:38
Egyptian company eyes realizing technological, infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan Business 15:34
Turkmenistan names volume of medicines imported from Uzbekistan Business 15:26
Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 700,000 Society 15:19
Azerbaijan celebrating victory, restoring historical justice (PHOTOS) Society 15:16
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount raised for deposit auction Finance 15:13
Trilateral declaration is greatest diplomatic victory in Azerbaijan’s history - Matthew Bryza Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:02
Azerbaijan's macroeconomy remains at stable level - EBRD Finance 15:02
Iran unveils volume of loans issued to industrial enterprises in Bushehr Province Finance 14:58
Azerbaijan's economy begins to recover rapidly - EBRD Finance 14:50
Iran Parliament reviews the plan for increasing cash subsidy Business 14:45
Ankara to support Baku in process of returning all occupied lands - Turkish Defense Ministry Turkey 14:33
Azerbaijan improving water supply in urban, rural areas Business 14:29
Turkish VP welcomes agreement to end Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Oil Extraction from Iran's Nargesi oil field kicks off Oil&Gas 14:25
Kazakhstan, India discuss innovative dev’t in ICT services of Uzbekistan ICT 14:00
Review of Georgian agriculture sector Business 13:57
Fixed investments in Kazakhstan decline mostly due to paused investment into Tengiz Oil&Gas 13:55
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 13:53
Fitch Ratings: OPEC+ To Reduce Oil Price Volatility Caused by New Lockdowns Oil&Gas 13:52
Azerbaijan discloses total 3Q2020 profits of banks Finance 13:51
Volume of essential products imported into Iran announced Business 13:46
Famous photographer says drinking tea in Shusha - his 30-year old dream (Exclusive) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:46
President Aliyev holds phone conversation with President Erdogan Politics 13:32
Azerbaijan - winner and let this be lesson for Armenia - Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:20
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 13:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 10 Finance 13:13
President Aliyev congratulates Joseph Biden Politics 13:04
Bitter page of history closed - Azerbaijan gains victory, says Turkish Grand National Assembly Politics 12:55
Turkmenistan sees progress with advancing digitalisation agenda - EBRD Turkmenistan 12:53
Price of UNG brand diesel fuel in Uzbekistan down again Oil&Gas 12:53
Pashinyan says surrender doc signed following army's recommendation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:50
Georgia reports 2,970 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:49
Ganja celebrating Azerbaijan’s historical victory (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:49
Signing trilateral declaration proves that Azerbaijan was just standing for its rights on Karabakh - US expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:44
Armenians destroyed thousand-year-old trees on liberated Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO) Society 12:33
Uzbekistan, UAE consider creation of joint agro-industrial clusters Business 12:30
Iran and Italy trade significantly down Business 12:26
Georgian Ankanakeba company starts producing new drink Finance 12:19
EBRD talks Turkmenistan’s COVID-19 macroeconomic implications Turkmenistan 12:05
Armenian PM surrenders, adopting Azerbaijani president's conditions Politics 12:04
Zenith Energy terminates Contract Exploration Area in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:02
Georgia's share in Azerbaijan's imports for 9M2020 increase Business 11:55
Phone talk held between Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs Politics 11:53
IEA anticipates record for global solar PV additions in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:52
Sustaining of private sector employment – priority for Uzbekistan’s economy for 2021 Business 11:51
EBRD names Turkmenistan’s key priorities for 2021 Finance 11:47
All news