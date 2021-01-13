Kazakhstan fully resumes oil transit via Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The oil transit from Kazakhstan through Russia has been completely resumed, company’s press secretary Igor Demin said, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

On Jan.11, 2020 it was reported that due to severe frosts in the north of Kazakhstan, energy supplies to two regions were temporarily halted, which affected the pump station supplying oil to the Transneft pipeline system. Starting 05:00 (GMT+3) pumping of oil from Kazakhstan was stopped until the power transmission line will be restored.

On Jan. 12, 2020 oil transportation on the Atyrau-Samara section of Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk pipeline was resumed following stabilization of the electricity supply.

KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the main oil pipeline. It is included in the group of NC KazMunayGas JSC. It owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5,400 km.

It transports oil to Kazakhstani oil refineries and for export in the following directions: the Atyrau-Samara section of Uzen-Atyrau-Samara trunk pipeline, transshipment to Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP system (Atasu-Alashankou oil pipeline), Aktau port (loading oil into tankers), transshipment into CPC system, loading oil into tank wagons from the railway overpasses of Shagyr OPS, and the oil pump station named after T. Kasymov.

