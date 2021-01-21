Georgia increases oil imports from Azerbaijan
Latest
For many years, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan consistently developing relations in widest range of directions - President of Turkmenistan
Signing of Memorandum marks fundamentally new stage in energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in Caspian Sea - President of Turkmenistan
Transport and logistical cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan will reach even higher level - President Aliyev
Signing of Memorandum on “Dostlug” field is result of many years of consistent action by our countries - President of Azerbaijan
Signing of memorandum on “Dostlug” field is significant event that will have positive consequences - President Aliyev
Today's signing ceremony opens new page in development of Caspian's hydrocarbon resources - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan starting joint work on development of field in Caspian Sea for first time - President Aliyev
Georgian Sweeft Digital company to cooperate with Berlin-based software company in open banking field
Samarkand region leads in total production volume of Uzbekistan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries fields