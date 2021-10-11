Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11
Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week,Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $84.10 per barrel, having grown by $3.71 (4.61 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $85.15 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.17.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.32 per barrel last week, up by $3.62 (4.54 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.37 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.39.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $78.4878 per barrel, which is $3.48 (4.62 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $77.75.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $82.3 per barrel, which is $3.60 (4.57 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $83.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.41.
|
|
Oct.4, 2021
|
Oct.5, 2021
|
Oct.6, 2021
|
Oct.7, 2021
|
Oct.8, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$83,56
|
$85,15
|
$83,17
|
$83,81
|
$84,78
|
$84,10
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$82,84
|
$84,37
|
$82,39
|
$83,03
|
$83,98
|
$83,32
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$78,24
|
$79,78
|
$77,75
|
$78,40
|
$79,76
|
$78,78
|
Brent Dated
|
$81,77
|
$83,46
|
$81,41
|
$81,90
|
$82,98
|
$82,30
