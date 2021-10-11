Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week,Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $84.10 per barrel, having grown by $3.71 (4.61 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $85.15 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.17.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.32 per barrel last week, up by $3.62 (4.54 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.37 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.39.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $78.4878 per barrel, which is $3.48 (4.62 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.78 per barrel, while the minimum - $77.75.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $82.3 per barrel, which is $3.60 (4.57 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $83.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.41.

Oil grade/date Oct.4, 2021 Oct.5, 2021 Oct.6, 2021 Oct.7, 2021 Oct.8, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $83,56 $85,15 $83,17 $83,81 $84,78 $84,10 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $82,84 $84,37 $82,39 $83,03 $83,98 $83,32 Urals (EX NOVO) $78,24 $79,78 $77,75 $78,40 $79,76 $78,78 Brent Dated $81,77 $83,46 $81,41 $81,90 $82,98 $82,30

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev