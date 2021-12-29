Energy industry needs to adapt, increase effort to mitigate its carbon footprint – GECF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

The energy industry needs to adapt and increase effort to mitigate its carbon footprint, Yury Sentyurin, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a working meeting with Shamila Nair-Bedouelle, Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences at UNESCO.

“Although the extent and speed of decarbonization are different for countries, depending on the national circumstances, there is a real need for the energy industry to adapt and increase effort to mitigate its carbon footprint. The gas industry strives to improve its resilience and reduce its environmental impact,” Sentyurin said.

In the area of research and development, the GECF official illustrated the work of the recently-established GECF Gas Research Institute in Algeria and its Scientific Committee. He noted that from its inception, the GRI received a total of 29 ideas out of which three are being researched for the past year.

Additionally, the Forum’s official pointed out that the GECF Global Gas Outlook 2050, a flagship annual publication, now carries a dedicated Technology Advancement Scenario, amongst others, and opined that this scenario allows observers to gauge the direction and impact of technology on the global society.

The Secretary General invited UNESCO’s Natural Science division to support efforts to standardize GHG emissions measurement, which is currently gnawing at the industry in the absence of a unified methodology. He stressed that UNESCO’s leadership role and international nature could be of great use for success in this noble mission.

