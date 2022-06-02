Long-term policy of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR aims to reduce hydrocarbon emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The long-term policy of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is aimed at reducing hydrocarbon emissions, SOCAR Vice President for HR, IT, and regulations Khalik Mammadov said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is taking serious steps towards energy transformation," Mammadov said.

According to him, CO2 emissions have already been halved as a result of the application of advanced technologies. However, moving towards zero emissions requires a more diligent approach.

Mammadov also noted that SOCAR pays great attention to the development of human capital in order to achieve sustainable development goals.

"The policy of personnel training has always been at the center of our attention. We are implementing multilateral training programs. Some 1,404 students were able to get an education as part of our scholarship program, and 339 Azerbaijanis studied abroad at the expense of SOCAR," Mammadov added.