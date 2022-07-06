Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $11.08 on July 5 compared to the previous price, amounting to $117.72 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 5 amounted to $116.35 per barrel, down by $11.11 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $71.7 per barrel on July 5, decreasing by $11.6 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $11.64 compared to the previous price and made up $113.15 per barrel.