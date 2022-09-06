TAP’s expansion could contribute to Europe’s energy transition – managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6. Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) expansion could contribute to Europe’s energy transition, Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, said, addressing the Gastech Exhibition and Conference, Trend reports.

“TAP’s expansion capacity is offered to the market through regular market tests. The 2021 market test is in progress with its first binding phase taking place in November,” he noted.

Schieppati went on to add that the industry is now focused on hydrogen to achieve carbon neutrality.

“At TAP we have embraced this notion from the outset. An initial hydrogen readiness study we ran in 2021 confirmed that TAP has the potential to transport hydrogen,” TAP managing director explained.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

