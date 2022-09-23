IEA calls for electrifying SUVs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Dr Fatih Birol has expressed concern over the increasing number of sport utility vehicles (SUVs), Trend reports.

Addressing the conference on Accelerating the Transition to Zero Emission Vehicles, Birol pointed out that electric vehicles (EVs) are benefitting in terms of emission reduction, oil demand reduction, but SUVs may more than compensate the benefits from the EVs.

“We have to electrify SUVs. It is necessary to give some disincentives for the people to buy SUVs,” he noted.

IEA’s executive director went on to add that in 2030, in the top 3 markets i.e. US, China and EU, every second car sold will be an electric car, which means 50 percent.

“These three markets make more than 60 percent of the global car fleet. Globally, every third car sold will be an electric car. It is important therefore to give a message to the governments who are lagging behind, for car manufacturers to accelerate their efforts, so that we see that the EVs are increasing their market share,” he explained.

