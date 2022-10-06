Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
SOCAR to at least double gas exports via Southern Gas Corridor by 2027

Oil&Gas Materials 6 October 2022 20:57 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR to at least double gas exports via Southern Gas Corridor by 2027

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan is expected to boost the overall gas exports to 22 billion cubic meters for 2022, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf said, while speaking at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"SOCAR is supposed to at least double gas exports via the Southern Gas Corridor by 2027. Therefore, we're discussing plans on expanding the TAP and TANAP pipeline capacities. The large amount of investments is required for the implementation of these plans," he said.

Najaf noted that SOCAR would further make investments in the Turkish economy.

"So fat, SOCAR has invested $17.7 billion in the economy of Türkiye, where it's particularly worth noting the STAR Refinery, the Petkim petrochemical company, and TANAP," the president said.

---

