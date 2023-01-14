Azerbaijan maintaining energy balance of its partners via strategic steps – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijan is the initiator of global energy cooperation formats, Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Abbasov made the remark at the Voice of Global South Summit 2023, organized as part of India's G20 Presidency.

While delivering a speech at the "Energy Security and Development: Roadmap for Prosperity" session, Abbasov noted that ensuring energy security is becoming a key global issue amidst the current energy crisis, and intercountry linkages on energy exports and imports are being resumed.

"Along with strengthening its energy independence, Azerbaijan maintains the energy balance of its partners by taking strategic steps to diversify the balance through not only natural gas and electricity, but also environmentally friendly sources. Our country provides resources not only for the Southern Gas Corridor via proven 2.6 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, but also with the "green" corridor thanks to 27 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore renewable energy," he said.

The deputy minister also noted that the rational energy security policy constitutes the essence of Azerbaijan's role on international arena.

"Azerbaijan doesn't depend on any countries, the country has access to regional and European markets. The renewable energy share in electricity production of Azerbaijan is scheduled to reach 30 percent by 2030," Abbasov said.