Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $80.74 per barrel on March 28, increasing by $2.46 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.31 per barrel, up by $2.46 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.2 per barrel on March 28, growing by $2.58 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, also rose by $2.58 compared to the previous price and made up $77.84 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 29, 2023)