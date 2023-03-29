OECD to help countries to identify policy tools for carbon mitigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development will help countries to identify policy tools for carbon mitigation, Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said, addressing the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

“We need to deepen and accelerate the energy transformation of our economies by diversifying our sources of energy supply, by continuing to improve energy efficiency, by strengthening and diversifying global supply chains,” he said.

Mathias Cormann noted that it is necessary to ensure that policy frameworks align all relevant economic incentives with energy security, affordability, and carbon neutrality goals.

“Through the OECD's inclusive forum on carbon mitigation approaches, we intend to help countries to identify the policy tools and best practices that best suit their circumstances by facilitating data and information sharing about the full spectrum of carbon mitigation approaches, by facilitating evidence-based future learnings about best practices that can be adapted to different local regional circumstances,” he explained.