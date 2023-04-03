Construction of two clean energy power plants underway in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The construction of two power plants for the generation of clean energy is currently underway in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-US energy forum, Trend reports.

"Depending on a year, sometimes more clean energy is used for electricity generation in Nakhchivan," he said. "The figure sometimes exceeds 50 percent of the total energy production."

Soltanov expressed confidence that Nakhchivan should grow to become a platform for implementation of large energy projects.