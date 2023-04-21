Iran’s South Pars Gas Company sees increase in natural gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The volume of natural gas produced at Iran's South Pars Gas Company (SPGC), increased by 6 percent in the last winter season (December 22, 2022 through March 20, 2023), compared to the previous winter season (December 22, 2021 through March 20, 2022), Deputy Director of the SPGC, Hossein Shamshiri said at today’s meeting in the company, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.

The deputy director said that the company produced a total of 17.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas the last winter.

He added that the South Pars Gas Company fulfilled 99.9 percent of its obligations on refining for the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023). This is 2.7 percent more than the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

According to Shamshiri, the company's refineries were repaired within 19 days over the last Iranian year.

Meanwhile, in the current Iranian year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024), the repairs are planned to be carried out without reducing production from platforms in the South Pars gas field, the deputy noted.

In total, the South Pars Gas Company produced more than 165 billion cubic meters of gas in the last Iranian year.

The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

