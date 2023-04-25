'Solidarity Ring' to greatly help increase transport potential in Europe - Azerbaijani minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:30

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. The 'Solidarity Ring' (upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia) will greatly help increase the transport potential in Europe, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing a Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"This memorandum is an important step towards the implementation of the STRING initiative. Azerbaijan has been playing a strategic role in ensuring the energy security of Europe for two years now," Shahbazov noted.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan fully supports such infrastructure projects.

"STRING (cross-border organisation spanning across Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway) countries in the future can play the role of a transit for transporting gas to other countries," he said.