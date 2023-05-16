Azerbaijan installs first solar panel at 'Garadagh' power plant (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The first solar panel was installed at 'Garadagh' solar power plant in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, together with CEO of Masdar company Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, inspected the area where the ‘Garadagh’ solar power plant with a capacity of 230 MW is being built.

Masdar representatives noted that as part of the solar power plant project, the construction of relevant roads has been completed, the area for the installation of solar panels has been leveled and kilometers of territory have been fenced off.

It was emphasized that it is planned to install more than 500,000 solar panels, each side of which can generate electricity with a capacity of 545-550 watts.

"At present, solar panels are gradually being put into operation, and automated panel cleaning plants are being tested. The construction of the 330/35 kV substation is ongoing, the station, which will be equipped with a single-axis solar tracking system, will be commissioned before the end of this year," the ministry said.

At the end of the visit, Shahbazov and Al Ramahi took part in the process of installing the first solar panel at the plant and in a tree planting ceremony.

On January 9, 2020, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Masdar Company of the United Arab Emirates signed an Implementation Agreement. According to the Agreement, pilot project will be implemented for the construction of solar power plant with a capacity of 230 MW by Masdar.

In this regard, on April 6, 2021, Investment agreement, Power Purchase agreement and Transmission Connection agreement were signed on 230 MW solar power plant between the Ministry of Energy, Azerenergy OJSC and Masdar of the United Arab Emirates. The project with a total installed capacity of 230 MW will be implemented in an area 9 km northwest of Alat settlement.

According to preliminary estimates, the solar power plant will annually generate 500 million kWh of electricity, will save 110 million cubic meters of natural gas per year, to prevent 200,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and to supply 110,000 homes with electricity. The total cost of the project is approximately $ 200 million and is expected to be fully funded by foreign investment.

On March 15, 2022, with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al Mazrouei groundbreaking ceremony of the 230 MW Garadagh Solar Power Plant was held.