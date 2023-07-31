Türkiye ranks fifth in Europe for volume of renewable energy sources - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Türkiye ranks fifth in Europe for the volume of renewable energy sources, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye is in talks for a major energy agreement with Saudi Arabia.

"A contract worth $29.7 billion has been signed with Gulf countries. Cooperation in the energy sector can also help resolve conflicts in the region," he added.

Bayraktar also emphasized Türkiye's ongoing investments in renewable and nuclear energy.

Besides, according to the minister, one of Türkiye's main goals for 2023-2053 is to promote the use of renewable energy sources.

"We are conducting oil exploration with our own drilling and seismic vessels. We aim to increase natural gas and electricity in Türkiye. The first stage of oil exploration in Gabar and the Black Sea has been completed. Our target for 2024 is daily oil production of 200,000 barrels," he noted.

Bayraktar also said that electricity from the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is planned to produced next year.

On May 2 this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of new oil reserves in Cudi and Gabar areas, Sirnak province, southeastern Türkiye.