Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 1-5), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 25 - April 1 - March 26 - April 2 - March 27 1.7 April 3 1.7 March 28 1.7 April 4 1.7 March 29 1.7 April 5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0012 manats or 0.06 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9083 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 25 - April 1 1.9098 March 26 - April 2 1.9043 March 27 1.9139 April 3 1.9078 March 28 1.9133 April 4 1.9109 March 29 1.909 April 5 1.9086 Average weekly 1.9121 Average weekly 1.9083

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.026 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 25 - April 1 0.026 March 26 - April 2 0.026 March 27 0.0264 April 3 0.026 March 28 0.0263 April 4 0.0261 March 29 0.0262 April 5 0.026 Average weekly 0.0263 Average weekly 0.026

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0024 manats or 0.79 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3039 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 25 - April 1 0.3049 March 26 - April 2 0.3073 March 27 0.3179 April 3 0.3029 March 28 0.3144 April 4 0.3017 March 29 0.3049 April 5 0.3025 Average weekly 0.3124 Average weekly 0.3039

