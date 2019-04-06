Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 1-5), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
-
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
-
|
March 27
|
1.7
|
April 3
|
1.7
|
March 28
|
1.7
|
April 4
|
1.7
|
March 29
|
1.7
|
April 5
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0012 manats or 0.06 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9083 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
1.9098
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
1.9043
|
March 27
|
1.9139
|
April 3
|
1.9078
|
March 28
|
1.9133
|
April 4
|
1.9109
|
March 29
|
1.909
|
April 5
|
1.9086
|
Average weekly
|
1.9121
|
Average weekly
|
1.9083
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, remained unchanged.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.026 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
0.026
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
0.026
|
March 27
|
0.0264
|
April 3
|
0.026
|
March 28
|
0.0263
|
April 4
|
0.0261
|
March 29
|
0.0262
|
April 5
|
0.026
|
Average weekly
|
0.0263
|
Average weekly
|
0.026
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0024 manats or 0.79 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3039 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
0.3049
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
0.3073
|
March 27
|
0.3179
|
April 3
|
0.3029
|
March 28
|
0.3144
|
April 4
|
0.3017
|
March 29
|
0.3049
|
April 5
|
0.3025
|
Average weekly
|
0.3124
|
Average weekly
|
0.3039
