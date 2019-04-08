US Dollar rate in Uzbekistan growing third straight week

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The US currency has risen by 31 soum 75 tiyin and since April 9, a US dollar will cost 8,451 soums 37 tiyin in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from April 9.

The dollar continues its dynamic growth this week. Its exchange rate in Uzbekistan noticeably stopped in growth but two weeks ago the growth rate was again restored and rises for the third week in a row.

The euro showed even more upward movement this week, increasing by 33.08 soums to 9477.37 soums.

Russian ruble rise was insignificant again, rising to 1 soums 23 tiyin and totaling 129 soums 37 tiyin.

