US Dollar rate in Uzbekistan growing third straight week

8 April 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The US currency has risen by 31 soum 75 tiyin and since April 9, a US dollar will cost 8,451 soums 37 tiyin in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be valid from April 9.

The dollar continues its dynamic growth this week. Its exchange rate in Uzbekistan noticeably stopped in growth but two weeks ago the growth rate was again restored and rises for the third week in a row.

The euro showed even more upward movement this week, increasing by 33.08 soums to 9477.37 soums.

Russian ruble rise was insignificant again, rising to 1 soums 23 tiyin and totaling 129 soums 37 tiyin.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China to provide $25M for construction of hydroelectric power plants in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:52
Uzbekistan to rebuild textile industry in Afghanistan
Economy 12:48
Uzbekistan to use Swiss technologies in construction of high-tech scanner plant
Economy 12:06
Uzbekistan increases natural gas production
Oil&Gas 11:50
Russian company implements project of smart town in Uzbek region
ICT 09:24
Uzbek chemical enterprises manufacture products worth over $193 M
Economy 09:21
Latest
Karkheh dam in Iran can go out of control
Iran 13:07
Azerbaijan strengthening work on import substitution
Economy 13:05
Price of 15 foreign currencies rises in Iran’s official state exchange rate
Finance 13:05
Volume of hydrocarbon reserves in Turkmen sector of Caspian Sea revealed
Oil&Gas 13:03
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender on lighting product supply
Tenders 13:00
SOCAR to support SMEs in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:55
China to provide $25M for construction of hydroelectric power plants in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:52
Kazakhstan's int'l reserves down
Finance 12:50
Uzbekistan to rebuild textile industry in Afghanistan
Economy 12:48